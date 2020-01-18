Fnatic and UNICEF together for the #GotYourBack: Rashford guest campaign

Share it:

According to a recent announcement, the England and Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, will play with Donovan "Tekkz"Hunt, a professional player obviously working for Fnatic who will also be in Milan.

The two players will participate in the charity stream for the UNICEF campaign #GotYourBack.

Both will obviously play FIFA 20 in streaming on January 23 to raise funds, precisely, for UNICEF. is spread the culture of education and positivity in the online environment. In short, the stream aims to create awareness and combat toxic behavior and cyberbullying.

Rashford said: "I have personally experienced the effects of toxic online behavior, I know how it feels, so collaborating with UNICEF and Fnatic to promote positivity in games is nice. It is important that our platforms are used positively to offer a voice to the causes and, in this case, the children, who sometimes have difficulty being listened to. I am very happy to participate".

Glen Calvert, COO of Fnatic, said that "the goal is to tackle the problem of toxic behavior online and also build healthier and safer communities".

Obviously the initiative does not stop at just the stream but will continue with other events, always aimed at raising funds to help build a better future for the world's children. It is possible to register and donate even a minimal contribution on the official website of the initiative.