fluently addresses the case of Richard Jewell

For those "things that happen" it seems that in the realm of true crime (in fiction and documentary), the American city of Atlanta has become fashionable. In just over half a year it has been the focus of season 2 of 'Mindhunter', the documentary 'Crime and Disappearance in Atlanta' and 'Richard Jewell' by Clint Eastwood.

It is precisely the protagonist of this latest film that repeats in 'Manhunt: Deadly Games', the second season of the series created by Andrew Sodroski. If the first one was dedicated to the Unabomber, in these new ten episodes (arriving this week at Starzplay), we start with the attack at the Atlanta Olympics in July 1996.

This time it's Cameron Britton (who plays Ed Kamper in 'Mindhunter') who takes the place of Richard Jewell, a security guard warning authorities of a suspicious backpack. He is indeed a bomb and Jewell is admired as a hero … until the FBI decides to turn the story around.

So, overnight Richard will go from hero to villain in an investigation led by Agent Brennan (Gethin Anthony) that is months later with three other attacks in the southern United States.

The importance of a good story

'Manhunt: Deadly Games' is built in a first part on the premise that the security forces screw it up. Something that, on the other hand, is nothing new and has been explored in both fiction and documentaries to the point of being fed up. How that mistake can have terrible consequences on those who are under the spotlight, what it means to have been accused and that the press is behind you …

But it is also built on the strength of a good story. That saying that reality doesn't spoil a good story. And here we find two stories about the two figures of interest of the FBI: Jewell and, later, Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston), qualified as a Christian extremist with claims that earn him the support of some churches and militias.

It's funny how sharing common characteristics with the first season (bombs, the lost FBI), 'Deadly Games' clearly separates from 'Unabomber' when dealing with this real case. I imagine it will be because of how the starting material will do it (this time 'Lone Wolf: Eric Rudolph' by Maryanne Vollers).

For example, there is no such profile investigation, and as the season progresses, there's more action and more direct hunting (and even open warfare). That, despite a somewhat heavy midsection and that Brennan's character sometimes has somewhat ridiculous action hero lines.

What this new season of 'Manhunt' does share is having a sublime performance. After his Ed Kemper, Cameron Britton shows again that he knows how to tune with total precision all the nuances of the character it embodies. Richard Jewell, specifically.

In short, 'Manhunt: Deadly Games' it's a vibrant and fluid true crime whose script makes the episodes fly away. As with 'Unabomber', Sodroski manages to maintain interest and knows how to dose the moments of tension leading to a very interesting case.