Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2? The American proposal after the Irishman's withdrawal from the UFC

Mayweather beat McGregor in the tenth round

All contact sports fans will have what happened that day stored in the retina August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Floyd Mayweather returned from retirement to face mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor. A fight that raised immense millionaire figures in all the points where it is observed, both in the stock market for both protagonists, and in the profits of the event in particular.

After that American victory in the tenth round by TKO, There was much speculation about a possible rematch, more desired by the Irish to claim that the former boxer.

However, now, and after announcing his retirement from the UFC, "The Notorious" received a proposal difficult to reject by "Money" on their social networks.

Conor McGregor's post and Mayweather's response

In the last post of the MMA fighter, in which he made reference to his decision to leave the competition for the third time, you could see a giant cake with the phrase: "Happy retirement dad".

In the comments section, the first message that appeared was from the legendary boxer: "If I'm not mistaken, Didn't you tell Mike Tyson that you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you're giving up! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to go back, I'll be waiting to punish you again. ”

A proposal that excited fans, which reacted immediately with more than 5,000 interactions and almost 50,000 likes.

That message was added to Mayweather's recent statements, in which he announced, through a live interview on Instagram with the boxer Zab Judah, that is organizing a series of exhibition fights outside the United States: "I have a pair that I'm working on."

It was the Irishman's first professional boxing fight -REUTERS / Steve Marcus / File Photo

"If I see an opportunity where I can entertain, have a little fun and make a sum of $ 600 million, why not? And if he did come back, why do it against a fighter who can only fill small towns? I like to face those who have entire countries behind them. If I will do something, I will make it worthwhile, "Mayweather confessed in FightHype, when asked about his return to the ring.

Conor McGregor did not disappoint in what was his first fight as a professional boxer, as recognized by important names in the boxing world such as Mike Tyson, who at the time considered: “Imagine someone who has never boxed and fights with me. We are fighting and I do my thing. We reached 10 rounds … Ten rounds with the best champion? He (McGregor) is the winner there. ”

