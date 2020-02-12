Florinda Meza humiliated Anabel Gutierrez, she confesses

Share it:

Actress Anabel Gutierrez decided to speak and reveal what she had never said before: she suffered many humiliations from Florinda Meza when they worked together in Chespirito, Televia's program, which is why she represented something quite strong for her.

Anabel Gutiérrez played in Chespirito Doña Espotaverderona, while Florinda Meza La Chimoltrufia and Doña Florinda. These characters were favorites of the public, but among the actresses that gave them life there were quite a few problems.

Through an interview that Anabel gives for the 24X program and circulates on YouTube, she says that she was humiliated by Florinda Meza on several occasions.

One day he told me that he was going to take me to the dressing room to teach me to be an actress, well, he stressed that I was in the cinema, but not on television. "

The actress points out that Florinda Meza said it hurt a lot.

So many years of career, so much profession and everything, and come to say: voy Will I teach you to act? '"

She (Florinda Meza) is not a bad person, but she had a very difficult character, and if she is seeing me, then greetings. "

Regarding the late Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Chespirito, he remembers him as the great man who went on and off the stage.

Roberto was a bread, a wonderful man, he was kind, attentive, with me and everyone was a beautiful person. Less … (laughs), I omit names. "