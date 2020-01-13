Sports

Florentino Pérez: "Having Zidane is a blessing from heaven"

The president of Real Madrid Florentino Pérez said that Zinedine Zidane It is "a blessing from heaven" because it has managed to turn the team around "that needed to change the intensity a bit."

"We needed to change the intensity with which we came to play the fruit that we had won a lot. Everybody knows. We are now finding Real Madrid that we all want"said the president of Real Madrid.

"Zidane … everyone knows him. No one has more titles than him. It is a blessing from heaven to have him"the white president who extolled Fede Valverde.

"He has stood out in an important way. He has been chosen the best player"said Florentino Pérez, who underlined the relevance of the victory obtained in Jeddah

"We have come without Benzema, without Hazard, without Bale you have to remember it and that has more merit, "recalled the president of Real Madrid, who likes the format.

"I like it, it has more merit. It's fine. I want to say that Atlético is not the team I like to win the most. It's our neighbor and there's a great relationship"said Florentino Pérez, who said that"there will be no signing"in the winter market.

