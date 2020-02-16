Sports

Florentino Pérez: "Everyone in their position is the best and they fight as beginners … they are unbeatable"

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Real Madrid won its 28th Copa del Rey basketball title on Sunday by clearly imposing Unicaja de Málaga 95-68. Facundo Campazzo made an exceptional tournament and a great first part in the final, which earned him to be named MVP.

After the final, the president of the Madrid team went through Carousel Deportivo, Florentino Pérez. "It is a team that is making history, we are very happy. The Copa del Rey resisted us in the last two years and we have won it again, number 28".

The president of the white team made it clear that he did not suffer during the final. "No, honestly not. From the second quarter with that spirit of sacrifice and struggle that they were demonstrating, it was very difficult for us to lose, respecting the clear rival. Playing like this is very difficult to win. "

In addition, he praised the work of the players and the coach. "Real Madrid has a group of players that is very good, everyone in their position is, I think, the best and they fight together as if they were beginners and, therefore, they are unbeatable, I have to say it for real. Then this is managed very well by Pablo Laso. The bad thing is that we are getting used to winning everything (laughs).

READ:  Leverkusen hits Atlético de Madris, ‘HH’ played only 20 minutes
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.