Florentino Pérez: "Everyone in their position is the best and they fight as beginners … they are unbeatable"

Real Madrid won its 28th Copa del Rey basketball title on Sunday by clearly imposing Unicaja de Málaga 95-68. Facundo Campazzo made an exceptional tournament and a great first part in the final, which earned him to be named MVP.

After the final, the president of the Madrid team went through Carousel Deportivo, Florentino Pérez. "It is a team that is making history, we are very happy. The Copa del Rey resisted us in the last two years and we have won it again, number 28".

The president of the white team made it clear that he did not suffer during the final. "No, honestly not. From the second quarter with that spirit of sacrifice and struggle that they were demonstrating, it was very difficult for us to lose, respecting the clear rival. Playing like this is very difficult to win. "

In addition, he praised the work of the players and the coach. "Real Madrid has a group of players that is very good, everyone in their position is, I think, the best and they fight together as if they were beginners and, therefore, they are unbeatable, I have to say it for real. Then this is managed very well by Pablo Laso. The bad thing is that we are getting used to winning everything (laughs).