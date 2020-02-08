Florence Pugh, who is the Little Women actress who could take the Oscar home

Share it:

Florence Pugh it is the true revelation of 2019 (and of those to come): he is running very fast towards his Oscar 2020 as Best Supporting Actress but, even if she won't take him home on the night of February 9th, she will have already won for her role in that little gem that is Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

She is 24 years old, Florence Pugh, but certainly her acting career has already taken off: you loved her in the role of Amy March in Louise May Alcott's film dedicated to the Little Women in 2020, but in 2016 she had already made herself known in the cinema in Lady Macbeth and in 2019 in those of a strong wrestler in the acclaimed A family knocked down.

Florence Pugh during a party in London in 2020. David M. BenettGetty Images

Not to mention the way she announced to the world that she had been nominated for an Oscar: with a series of photos on Instagram in which she is naked, in bed, and she is excited about the nomination with two avocados on her nipples to hide them. We love it, useless to go around it.

Florence Pugh is one who does not send her to say: of the group of small women of cinema (built around the Jo March of Saoirse Ronan she also nominated for an Oscar, Emma Watson and others Eliza Scanlen) she is the one with the most difficult role, the eternal antagonist of her sister Jo who wants to be a writer. She too has dreams (to marry a man who loves her, to be a painter, to be independent) but it is her monologue on the subordinate role of woman to man in society in the 1800s that really leaves its mark on Greta Gerwig's film and the fact that it is so successful is solely his own. This is why she deserves to win her Oscar 2020: we cheer for her a lot.

Florence Pugh in one of her iconic looks during the 2020 Awards season in which she was a great protagonist. Barcroft MediaGetty Images

Born in 1996, her acting career began in Oxford, where she was born and is continuing on the most important red carpets thanks to her latest role, that of Amy March in Little Women. In the past of Florence Pugh there are iconic roles that you may have seen in the cinema or in streaming: the one in the 2014 film The Falling, a very intense drama with Maisie Williams who left her mark. In 2016 Florence wore the stage costumes of the Shakespearean works par excellence, Lady Macbeth. Another important role in which Florence, who in 2016 was just 20 years old, played a woman corroded by sick love.

Florence Pugh in a portrait in 2016. Sylvain LefevreGetty Images

With A family knocked down of 2019 Florence stands out definitively: you don't even recognize her, with black hair, gritty look and piercings: in the film she is a young wrestler and perhaps with that of horror Midsummer also in 2019, this is the role that consecrated it.

From horror to the most loved story for girls of all time for Florence the step was very short and with the same fluency will end in 2020 in the saga of The black Widow Marvel with Scarlett Johansson.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, united against criticism

Florence Pugh in 2019 during a glamorous evening. David CrottyGetty Images

The Florence Pugh's boyfriend is Zach Braff, yes, just that of Scrubs. They don't care about criticism, trolls and online hating but on social media tweets about their age difference (21 years) go crazy. On the Florence Pugh Instagram profile, when comments from her boyfriend appear, fans always feel compelled to remind her of this registry gap which obviously doesn't matter to her. They have been together since 2018 and although at the moment they have not yet become Instagram official and they never appeared together on the red carpet, they are one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood.

The look of Florence Pugh

Florence with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet at the presentation of Piccole Donne. Tim P. WhitbyGetty Images

Florence Pugh drives us crazy for another reason too: she is beautiful on the red carpet with her designer and original looks, perfect on set and convincing even in the most difficult roles such as that of her super faceted Amy March in Little Women but … if they don't even care about stereotypes. In fact, on Instagram she often shows herself made up, dressed with improbable looks, funny and funny expressions that make her love her immediately.

Even his physique does not reflect the Hollywodian ideal: Florence Pugh is 1 meter and 62 meters tall, has a sinuous and soft body, loves to enhance the eyebrows with a natural but strong make up and avoid heavy eye makeup. Her hairstyles, which previously focused heavily on her blonde and loose hair, are now often gathered in very structured bun to copy.

One of Florence Pugh's iconic buns. Mike MarslandGetty Images

We very much hope that you will win the Oscar 2020 for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women, but if not, Florence has already won for us. Because you are fun, because you are nice and you don't give a damn about prejudices. Go!

