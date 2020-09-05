Florence Pugh lethal in the new photo of Black Widow: the hype for the Marvel film rises

Share it:

Thanks to Empire we can show you a new photo of Black Widow, highly anticipated next chapter of Marvel Cinematic Universe gods Marvel Studios with protagonist Scarlett Johansson.

As you can see at the bottom of the article the image shows Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, a new Russian super spy who in one of the many promotional trailers of the Cate Shortland film was described as the ‘younger sister’ of Natasha Romanoff. For a long time, practically since the announcement of his presence in the film, fans began to believe that the character would end up inheriting the role of New Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the aftermath of this highly anticipated spin-off film, and a few weeks ago Scarlett Johansson herself confirmed that the film will be a sort of ‘handover’.

Black Widow it will in fact be set long before the events of Avengers: Endgame, film during which Natasha sacrificed her life to defeat Thanos, and will take place between the facts of Captain America: Civil War and those of Avengers: Infinity War, or when the Avengers spy went into hiding after betraying the government and the Iron Man team.

The film is expected to hit cinemas around the world next November and will be a story of female empowerment.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.