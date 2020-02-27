Florence Pugh could have confirmed 'Paddington 3'

Share it:

The film franchise of 'Paddington' was very well received by critics and the public. The lovely little bear showed the viewer important lessons about friendship, kindness … and the power of orange marmalade. The candy has become almost synonymous with Paddington, which recently led to a delicious interaction in social networks.

The star of 'Little Women' and 'Black Widow', Florence Pugh, has left several doubts on her Instagram last Sunday, when she shared a series of videos of herself making homemade jam in her kitchen.

These videos, labeled with the hashtag #PughMakesMarmalade, caught the attention of the official Twitter account of Paddington, who commented that if he made the eight jars of jam, he would have one for each day of the week and another to share with a friend. The actress responded to the tweet by offering to make sandwiches with the bear and share that spare jar.

In addition to conquering Instagram with his jam, Pugh's performance has only raised suspicion of whether he could be in 'Paddington 3'. As the Comic Book website points out, the third part has been in development since 2018, although there has been very little forward momentum publicly announced since then.

"I don't think Paul King directs the third movie"said the producer David Heyman In an interview. "He did the first two, he and I are working on another project together (….) We are developing a third Paddington. We don't have a script yet, we have a treatment that we're still working on".

"Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be because I think it's a very significant voice, but I don't think he will direct it. He worked on the idea … he appeared with the idea along with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they developed it, they wrote it and Paul removed it a bit. But he's an amazing contributor, Paul. Very positive, very supportive"Heyman continued.

The first film about 'Paddington' premiered in 2014 and made a total of $ 282 million at the box office. The second part premiered in 2017 raising 227 at the international box office. At the moment there are plans for a third but nothing more has been known about the project.