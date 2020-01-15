Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan defend Greta Gerwig

Share it:

The Oscar nominations 2020 They arrived last Monday, January 13, the day we witnessed how, unfortunately, the women were again excluded of one of the most important categories, that of Best Director. After the controversies Stephen King statements and the criticisms of the Academy by Bette Midler, are now two of the protagonists of 'Little Women' who have talked about the subject, especially because it is close to them.

Despite the continued acclaim by critics and his Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film, the director of 'Little Women', Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director. Two of his stars, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, both nominees, talked about this strange fact with Deadline, medium to which Florence described the news as "a great blow".

"She created a movie that unique, that came out of it, and this was a story she has wanted to do for a long time. I think everyone is angry and right. I can't believe it happened again, but I really don't know how to solve it I don't know what the answer is, other than that we're talking about it. "

In the meantime, Saoirse was perplexed and said: "I feel that if you have been nominated for Best Film, you should be nominated for Best Director. But for me, Greta, since she started, has made two perfect films, and I hope that when she makes her next perfect movie, she will be recognized for everything, because I think it's one of the most important filmmakers of our time. "

Although the producer Amy Pascal called this fact as "disappointing"He said Greta is happy with her nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, Deadline reported.