Florence: Annapurna Interactive announces the arrival of the game on PC and Nintendo Switch

Annapurna Interactive has announced the upcoming release on PC and Nintendo Switch of Florence, a narrative adventure developed by Mountains Game and originally released in 2018 for iOS and Android devices.

As Florence's description goes on Steam: "At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little trapped. His life is a routine made up of work, sleep and too much time spent on social media. Then one day he meets a cello player, Krish, who will change his way of looking at the world. Experience every moment of the relationship between Florence and Krish through a series of game cartoons made to measure: from flirting to quarrels, from helping each other to taking distance. Drawing inspiration from the graphic stories and online comics of "" daily life "", Florence is an intimate, raw and personal story".

The title, originally released in 2018 for iOS and Android mobile devices, it has achieved great public and critical success. Before leaving you to the version launch trailer PC is Nintendo Switch coming out on February 13, we remind you that Florence's review is available on the Everyeye pages.