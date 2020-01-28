Flor Rubio alleged responsible for leaving Carlos Quirarte

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that the program Come the joy is not quite right since after it became known that the production cut staff by firing makeup artists and camera assistants it was revealed who had to do with the departure of Carlos Quirarte.

According to the journalist Alex Kaffie, Flor Rubio was the one who no longer wanted the driver in the morning, because apparently there could be a type of quarrel between them, although nothing has been confirmed the presenter has several years in the middle of the show.

"My people, as it is good afternoon, listen, I read all the commotion that an apology is brought on the Internet first because I was absent a few days later I tell you the reason, because then I will tell you what the reasons are and everything, but have a little of patience things in time, but everything is under control "Quirarte said in a video uploaded to his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Flor, who joined Azteca's morning a few months ago, has faced all kinds of criticism, starting with the tribute that was made to the Prince of the song, José José, in Fine Arts, where the conductor broke into tears, calling her off fake

As if that weren't enough, Rubio has a legal battle with his excogela Pepillo Origel who spoke very badly about her when they were both part of a show program where the journalist mentioned how the woman came to the world of entertainment.