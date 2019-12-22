Flop 10: the most disappointing games of the decade in a video

Share it:

After retracing the recent history of video games to hunt for the ten best titles in recent years, we offer you a list of what are the most disappointing games for us in the decade from 2010 to 2019.

By carefully analyzing the events that have most characterized the last decade of the digital entertainment industry, we realize in fact how the main surprises did not come from triple blockbuster A acclaimed by the public and critics, but by those projects that, for one reason or another, have not been able to hit the target.

Of the many videogame failures that we have witnessed in these ten years, there are some that "deserve" to become part of our Flop 10 of the decade due to the seriousness of the disillusioned hopes and the unfulfilled promises that accompanied its release and the period immediately following the launch.

Among these, we cite for example the controversial multiplayer GDR of Bethesda Fallout 76, the criticized sci-fi action of BioWare Anthem, the catastrophic quotationist shooter Duke Nukem Forever and the impalpable action sandbox Crackdown 3. In addition to the special video that stands out at the beginning of the article, on these pages you will also find an in-depth analysis by Giuseppe Arace on the 10 most disappointing video games of the decade.