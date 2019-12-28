         FlixOlé reaches an agreement with Disney to resurrect the Marvel series canceled by Netflix

Share it:

At the time there was talk of FlixOlé like the Spanish Netflix, but the impact of this streaming platform has fallen far short of honoring it. We have now known exclusively that those responsible have taken a great blow on the table when they reach an agreement with Disney to resurrect the superhero series of Marvel canceled by Netflix.

At the moment, FlixOlé is going to focus on 'Daredevil', the series that has aroused more interest in fans to move forward with a fourth season. In addition, the choice of the character played by Charlie Cox It has a second reason, since they have considered that it is the ideal to prepare an ambitious crossover with Bruguera characters.

An ambitious crossover

The idea today is that the very same Breakers Make at least one small appearance in this fourth season of 'Daredevil'. I imagine that sharing the same visual impairment will be the excuse used for their paths to cross at some point. However, he would not be the only Spanish comic character that has been included in this historic agreement.

At a minimum, we will also see Mortadelo and Filemon investigating some crime and also to Superlopez joining forces with The Defenders. Obviously we will have to give a more comical touch to this new crossover between Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, but there is no doubt that FlixOlé has got our attention.

The question about whether the question remains in the air Dani Rovira he will want to re-interpret the superhero created by Jan in 1973. He did have his contract closed in a possible sequel to the movie directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera, but this is a movement in a different direction. Of course, the jump to Hollywood has already taken in 'Jungle Cruise', so his face will sound more beyond our borders.