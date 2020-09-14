Flight Simulator: tonight on Twitch the tutorial on the Cessna Citation CJ3 with LoreSka

Continue our weekly series that airs on Twitch and is dedicated entirely to Microsoft Flight Simulator in the company of Lorenzo “LoreSka” Mosna. After a first flight lesson focused on planning and executing an IFR flight, this time we will explore a specific aircraft: the Cessna Citation CJ3.

During this second appointment, the use of the aircraft belonging to the category of business jet and produced by the US company Cessna Aircraft Company. Anyone who wants to know all the secrets of this jet can then follow the live stream and then try their hand at the Microsoft simulator, which we remind you can be downloaded for free by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass on PC through the Xbox application.

The appointment is therefore set at 9:00 pm today, Sunday 13 September 2020, on Everyeye’s Twitch channel. In case it is not possible for you to follow the lesson live, you can retrieve it at a later time directly on Twitch in the section dedicated to past broadcasts or on the Everyeye On Demand channel on YouTube.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find a guide with tips to start playing Microsoft Flight Simulator.