Flight Simulator: Airbus A320 tutorial with LoreSka Sunday evening, you decide the route!

Our flying lessons continue in Microsoft Flight Simulator with Lorenzo “LoreSka” Mosna on Twitch and over the weekend there will be another live focused just like last time on a specific topic.

At the center of the next live the Airbus A320 machine, of which it will be possible to discover every secret thanks to Lorenzo’s tutorials. At the moment it has not yet been decided what the crossing of the next appointment will be and, exceptionally, we will leave the Everyeye community to decide through the comments to this news. Get creative with the proposals, provided that these involve flights that are not particularly long and of a maximum duration of an hour and a half.

Waiting to read all your comments and evaluate what to do, we remind you that the appointment is set at 21:00 next Sunday, 20 September 2020, on the Everyeye Twitch channel. Don’t forget that over the weekend our channel will also host other themed live shows Dragon Ball FighterZ, Star Citizen e Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

As for today’s appointments, don’t miss the Night City Wire live on Twitch with Sabaku and Falconero today from 5:30 pm.