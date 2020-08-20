Flight Simulator: A fan plans an ingame round-the-world tour with a Cessna 172

Share it:

Celebrating the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC, a fan has decided to take a grueling tour of the world piloting a Cessna 172 in-game.

The aircraft chosen by the enthusiast, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk, is a small single-engine touring and training aircraft that will oblige the fan to make dozens of stopovers to be able to cover the immense distances of this celebratory flight.

The Skyhawk, in fact, has a maximum range of 640 nautical miles (corresponding to 1,185 kilometers): with the departure and arrival point represented by Billy Bishop airport in Toronto (Canada), the flight simulator enthusiast has planned a grueling journey that will take him to visit all continents of the globe (Excluding Antarctica).

The programming of this complex flight plan took different months: in view of the undertaking that awaits him shortly, the author of this project used programs such as SimToolKitPro to be able to ideally connect all the airports that fall within the "operating range" of its virtual aircraft which, just like the real Cessna 172, does not have the autonomy necessary to support long routes of the intercontinental routes of airliners.

While waiting to find out if the MFS enthusiast will be able to go around the world at the controls of his digital Skyhawk, we remind those who follow us that Microsoft Flight Simulator is also in development on Xbox One, as recently confirmed by the Redmond house .