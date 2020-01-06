'Fleabag' Best Comedy or Musical Series

Share it:

This is the year of 'Fleabag' and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of the moment. The scriptwriter, creator and protagonist of the Amazon Prime Video revelation series had already taken the stage to collect the Best Comedy Actress award. As in the Emmy had to climb for the grand prize.

There is no comedy that this year rivals the second and, according to its creator, last season of the great series about the crazy adventures of modern women par excellence. From Fotogramas we declare ourselves fans of this series and we already highlight the most essential moments of the series that, with two seasons, has only 12 chapters of just over twenty minutes. Without a doubt, the best option to have fun with a short series. Thus, at least, you will understand the internal jokes with which Phoebe Waller-Bridge collected the prize.