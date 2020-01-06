Entertainment

'Fleabag' Best Comedy or Musical Series

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

This is the year of 'Fleabag' and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of the moment. The scriptwriter, creator and protagonist of the Amazon Prime Video revelation series had already taken the stage to collect the Best Comedy Actress award. As in the Emmy had to climb for the grand prize.

There is no comedy that this year rivals the second and, according to its creator, last season of the great series about the crazy adventures of modern women par excellence. From Fotogramas we declare ourselves fans of this series and we already highlight the most essential moments of the series that, with two seasons, has only 12 chapters of just over twenty minutes. Without a doubt, the best option to have fun with a short series. Thus, at least, you will understand the internal jokes with which Phoebe Waller-Bridge collected the prize.

READ:           Netflix on the censorship of 'Unwanted Patriot' in Saudi Arabia: "Our business is not to stand up to power, it is to entertain"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.