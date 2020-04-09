Flavio Briatore, on the World Cup that Fernando Alonso lost in 2010: "I never saw him cry like this"

The one who was Fernando Alonso's boss at Renault, Flavio Briatore, He has confessed in an interview to Corriere dello Sport what was the worst moment of the Spanish pilot's career. "The great regret is Ferrari, he lost two world championships for reasons beyond his control. The first, in 2010, had already been won and there was an error from the wall. It was very difficult, I had never seen Fernando cry"Briatore noted.

Alonso arrived at Ferrari after a second unsuccessful stage at Renault. After taking the lead and having a comfortable lead, the championship got out of hand. And according to Briatore, the future of Formula 1 would have changed if the Spanish had achieved his third world title. "The following year, with incredible motivation, I would have won again and Domenicali and Montezemolo would have stayed, "lamented Alonso's former boss.

Finally, Briatore, who is about to turn 70, has wanted to console himself by stating that "Bernie Ecclestone (ex-director of Formula 1) is going to be a father with 89". And he explains: "People judge, but now Bernie knows that the son will keep his wife company when he leaves."