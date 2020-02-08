Flashpoint: the ambitious export league born from the will of the teams, for the teams

Share it:

Officially debuts Flashpoint, the new export league dedicated to CS: GO. The particularity? This time it is not a championship controlled by a publisher or tournament organizer; it was the same professional organizations as ad ally for the common good.

Founded by the leaders of Cloud9, MIBR, Dignitas, c0ntact Gaming, OverActive Media, Gen.G and Mad Lions, Flashpoint hopes to revolutionize the competitive world of CS: GO.

Flashpoint faces "key issues that threaten the future of CS: GO's competitive". Through this"association between organizations"We intend to build a sustainable and above all profitable ecosystem for them, as well as offering high quality entertainment. Reportedly, the championship was born with explosive entertainment as structured in WWE and UFC in mind.

Kent Wakeford, co-founder and vice president of Gen.G, said: "Today, many export leagues are fundamentally unhealthy, and generate conflict between teams and players who fight over divergent interests. B-Site, on the other hand, radically changes the model, bringing everyone together to share the benefits of success collectively".

The new championship will take advantage of six-monthly seasons with live tournaments. Their jackpot, by the way, is quite rich, with a total of two million dollars scheduled for 2020.

The Flashpoint debut season will have 12 teams: 10 founding teams and two teams from the Open Qualifiers. To maintain competitive integrity, Flashpoint will not guarantee a permanent place for partner organizations, unlike what happens in the franchise format.

Within its infrastructure, Flashpoint has included financial support for semi-professional teams and emerging talents. Flashpoint will guarantee – it seems – to qualified teams without an organization that supports them with a monthly budget of $ 25,000. Additionally, the leaders structured the league in such a way that the teams receive the highest revenue share of any existing esports league.

Flashpoint also welcomed two highly respected talents who recently escaped from the Overwatch League after two years of collaboration with Blizzard: Duncan "thorin"Shields and Christopher"MonteCristo"Mykles.