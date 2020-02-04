Flashpoint "saves" 36,000 video games written in Flash and makes them available offline

Share it:

In an attempt to preserve the memory of video games written in Flash before the Adobe multimedia format is removed from any internet browser by December 31, 2020, the Flashpoint team makes them available offline and completely free of charge.

The effort made by the Flashpoint collective has allowed them to preserve more than 36,000 video games written in Flash, sharing them for free on the net with a program connected to an archive from 241 GB, with the possibility of download individually the web browser games present inside it.

In the list of over 36,000 titles preserved by Flashpoint we find all (or almost) the games written in Flash that have appeared online during these years: the only video games that have not been included in the archive are those from sites that requested payment of subscriptions or constant access to the network of external servers, as well as those titles that did not provide no singleplayer functionality. Over the past two years, the collective that shaped this open source software has also integrated many video games written on different frameworks from the now obsolete Flash, such as HTML5, Java and Unity Web Browser.

