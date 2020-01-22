Flashback for Rihanna and Drake? The two were seen together and the gossip 😱😍

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We found love in a hopeless old place! In spite of the rumors filmed in the last few days, Rihanna yes it had a flashback but the subject in question would not be A $ AP Rocky, but another ex of the singer: Drake. Whaat? Yes, the two would have participated together at the A $ AP Rocky concert in New York on the occasion of the Yams Day, a beneficial event, but apparently there has been a misunderstanding between partners. Riri, fresh from the break with Hassan Jameel, would have spent a pleasant time with his friend (?) Drake, who has not thought twice about comforting her. On the other hand, the rapper had already confessed that he had been in love with her since he was 22 years old, and if the story didn't work the first time, why not try again? In the meantime, some news has leaked about this evening and waiting to understand if Rihanna's single status has already ended, we obviously report them all to you.

Are Rihanna and Drake back together?

Just a few days ago, we knew the news of the break between Rihanna and Hassan Jameel. After almost 3 years together and numerous marriage rumors, the couple for unknown reasons would have said goodbye. After less than 24 hours from that, the gossip he went crazy again around the singer's private life. The first rumors wanted Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky again close, as the two had attended a charity event in New York together. A meeting that actually took place, a concert to remember A $ AP Yems, in which A $ AP Rocky himself sang, but apparently the singer's rapprochement was with another of his ex: Drake.

A fan, present at the concert, has indeed filmed Rihanna and Drake together and in almost intimate attitudes. No kiss or anything explicit but the feeling between the two seems to have returned. It is not clear if Drake and Rihanna they arrived together or simply their paths met but it was enough to raise the question: is it a flashback?

The chemistry between the two brought different songs of Rihanna and Drake at the top (Work is Take care just to name a couple) but also outside the recording studio, between somewhat hot performances and mutual declarations, the feeling seems to be continuous. The two officially attended (on unofficial frequentations we lost count over the years) for a period in 2016, after Drake had declared to the world during the MTV VMAs to be in love with Rihanna since she was 22 years old and that she was one of her best friends. The story didn't go on much, however, since after a few months Drake put photos on him and IG Jennifer Lopez.

Rihanna in an interview with Vogue in 2018, about Drake had said: "We are not friends now, but we are not enemies either. It is what it is. "From that statement, however, some time passed and the two had returned to talk because the singer of Umbrella, Drake's birthday party had occurred last October. But then Rihanna was still (perhaps) happily engaged to the millionaire Hassan Jameel and there was more talk about that party than Adele was fit. But now Riri is back single and coincidentally, Drake is the first man we see her with. It will be that it will be but the rapper's timing arouses some suspicions and given how much we like them together, we hope these are not just rumors.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE