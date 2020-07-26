Entertainment

Flash: Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan be Batman? "Michael Keaton stole my job"

July 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
With the announcement of Michael Keaton's possible return as Batman for the Flash movie, the focus has obviously shifted elsewhere, but fans don't forget the Thomas Wayne played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Zack Snyder.

His participation in The Flash was denied, but the actor nevertheless got to comment on the matter in an interview for ComicBook.com: "Michael Keaton appeared and stole my job. No, actually I think it's really cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away from the project, let's say my role has also gone with him. In any case, there are still discussions about it, so we'll see! ".

Negan's interpreter in TWD seems to have left a glimmer that will keep fans hoping, especially considering that he himself had admitted to being a great fan of Flashpoint, a particular alternative storyline where Flash finds itself dealing with Thomas Wayne, who became Batman when his wife and son were killed.

Given that the DCEU is constantly expanding, and that now the Batman are multiplying visibly, it is not absurd to think that there may be room for him in the future, after Keaton. In the meantime, a fan has already paid tribute to Morgan's possible Batman.

