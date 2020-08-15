Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman 2 and more in the full DC FanDome schedule!

Along with the full program of the DC FanDome cinema section, Warner Bros. is A.D they have also published the rich program schedule regarding the television offer of the highly anticipated convention in streaming which will go live on August 22nd.
Besides The Flash is Black Lightning by The CW is Pennyworth by Epix, the television panels of the day also include offers from other popular programs such as Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Stargirl and Batwoman, not forgetting the DC Universe series Titans, Lucifer of Netflix and more.
Look at the complete program and click on the link of the source to also browse the sections concerning video games and comics.
- The Flash – 10:00 am WatchVerse – Monarch: Executive Producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash, while also featuring an exclusive trailer for season seven .
- Supergirl – 10:00 am InsiderVerse – Stage 16: Supergirl stars and producers celebrate female character and power!
- Black Lightning – 10:45 am WatchVerse – Monarch: Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar in paying homage to the 90s and its TV shows.
- Pennyworth – 11:30 am WatchVerse – Monarch: Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they discuss the origin story of Batman's famed butler, Alfred Pennyworth – await some precious and unexpected secrets about the new season coming!
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow – 12:00 pm WatchVerse – Monarch: unicorns, aliens and more in the question and answer session on the upcoming sixth season with the stars of the series Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian, in addition to the executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree.
- Doom Patrol – 1:15 pm WatchVerse – Monarch: from DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the "strangest heroes in the world", the Doom Patrol, for an in-depth discussion of the beloved and bizarre series. The panel will include executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.
- Superman & Lois – 2:35 pm WatchVerse – Kandor: Jim Lee and executive producer / showrunner Todd Helbing, along with series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, will discuss Superman's story from comics to screen, while Jim Lee will show everyone how to draw the iconic Superman emblem.
- Immortal Vigilante: Hooded Justice – 2:45 pm WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota / Blerd and Boujee House: Originally published on Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series Blu-ray, this documentary examines the harrowing origin story of the Watchmen universe's first costumed adventurer, the black superhero known as Hooded Justice.
- Watchmen Unmasked – 3:00 pm WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota / Blerd and Boujee House: Documentary focusing on Damon Lindelof's critically acclaimed limited series Watchmen.
- Lucifer – 5:00 pm WatchVerse – Monarch – Lucifer is back from hell, with director Sherwin Shilati, executive producers / showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussing the musical episode and how they were able to keep it a secret for so long.
- Titans – 5:30 pm WatchVerse – Monarch – Join executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season and a discussion on "Top Titans Moments", the best moments of the first two seasons.
- DC's Stargirl – 6:45 pm WatchVerse – Athena– Creator / Executive Producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and news.
- Batwoman – 7:30 pm WatchVerse – Athena: Gotham's last hero is ready – and he's here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter as well as cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the first exclusive discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie, as she prepares to take over the iconic role. The cast will analyze the first season and provide a preview of the second season, which will feature newcomer Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman.
