Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman 2 and more in the full DC FanDome schedule!

Along with the full program of the DC FanDome cinema section, Warner Bros. is A.D they have also published the rich program schedule regarding the television offer of the highly anticipated convention in streaming which will go live on August 22nd.

Besides The Flash is Black Lightning by The CW is Pennyworth by Epix, the television panels of the day also include offers from other popular programs such as Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Stargirl and Batwoman, not forgetting the DC Universe series Titans, Lucifer of Netflix and more.

Look at the complete program and click on the link of the source to also browse the sections concerning video games and comics.