General News

 Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson praises director Andy Muschietti

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Barrry Allen / Flash in Justice League (2017)

The writer Christina Hodson he is receiving enough praise for his work at the head of the script of "Birds of prey" and that has its positive reflection in the other DC projects in which it is linked, such as the Flash and Batgirl movies. Especially, and the most imminent of both, the long-awaited solo movie of the scarlet sprinter DC has gone through numerous setbacks in recent years, highlighting the abandonment of the project by several directors. Fortunately right now the project has a director, which would be Andy Muschietti ("Mom", "Item"), and about which Hodson has commented during the promotion of the Birds of Prey movie.

In the middle of a press conference, Hodson expressed his enthusiasm for Muschietti's participation in the Flash movie, in addition to explaining that the filmmaker is especially good at finding humanity within the show.

I think Andy is fantastic. What I loved about 'Item'First of all, it is that it can do scary things, it can do great things, but it can also do things from the heart. It can give those characters true emotional depth. And that is something I would love to see in Flash.

Hodson's comments echo what Muschietti told Fandango last summer shortly after WB announced him as the last director of "The Flash". He revealed that he was attracted to the project by "human drama" and called it "a beautiful human story." Earlier this month, Muschietti also confirmed that the film still has an influence on the Flashpoint story, although making a free interpretation.

READ:   The producer Victoria Alonso confirms that they will respect the formula of cameos of Stan Lee

The screenwriter has also acknowledged that she was aware of what happened in the recent Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, and what was going to happen with (SPOILER: select the text to see it) that surprise cameo from Ezra Miller as Flash (FIN SPOILER).

Via information | Comic Book (1) (2)

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.