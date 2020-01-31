 Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson praises director Andy Muschietti

Share it:

The writer Christina Hodson he is receiving enough praise for his work at the head of the script of "Birds of prey" and that has its positive reflection in the other DC projects in which it is linked, such as the Flash and Batgirl movies. Especially, and the most imminent of both, the long-awaited solo movie of the scarlet sprinter DC has gone through numerous setbacks in recent years, highlighting the abandonment of the project by several directors. Fortunately right now the project has a director, which would be Andy Muschietti ("Mom", "Item"), and about which Hodson has commented during the promotion of the Birds of Prey movie.

In the middle of a press conference, Hodson expressed his enthusiasm for Muschietti's participation in the Flash movie, in addition to explaining that the filmmaker is especially good at finding humanity within the show.

I think Andy is fantastic. What I loved about 'Item'First of all, it is that it can do scary things, it can do great things, but it can also do things from the heart. It can give those characters true emotional depth. And that is something I would love to see in Flash.

Hodson's comments echo what Muschietti told Fandango last summer shortly after WB announced him as the last director of "The Flash". He revealed that he was attracted to the project by "human drama" and called it "a beautiful human story." Earlier this month, Muschietti also confirmed that the film still has an influence on the Flashpoint story, although making a free interpretation.

The screenwriter has also acknowledged that she was aware of what happened in the recent Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, and what was going to happen with (SPOILER: select the text to see it) that surprise cameo from Ezra Miller as Flash (FIN SPOILER).

