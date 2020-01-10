General News

 Flash loses control in the new Crisis on Infite Earths teaser

Image of Arrow 8x08: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four

This Tuesday comes the expected conclusion of the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” thanks to the double episode that will be broadcast, corresponding to "Arrow" already “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. We have already seen a lot of promotional material for this final, but so that we forget, The CW launches a short 15-second teaser starring mainly Barry Allen, better known as Flash.

In this short clip, we see a rather deteriorated Barry Allen who has lost his cool by being caught at the point of convergence and decides to try to escape. The rest of the Paragons, specifically Supergirl and Batwoman, try to calm him down because they don't want him to jeopardize his safety by trying. This video advances us how the Crisis that is affecting the heroes, who think of everything they can lose if they fail to fix the situation

