Flash: inadvertently, Wally West gains enormous power

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the coming months, precisely during this summer, Wally West will be the pivotal character of a very relevant event that will involve several heroes of the DC Comics. The publishing house began immediately to make changes to Wally, who came into possession of the powers of Dr. Manhattan.

In the sixth issue of the Flash Forward publication, in fact, Wally undergoes a sudden change after sitting inadvertently in Mobius' chair. During the Darkseid War, in fact, Dr. Manhattan placed his powers within the creation of Metron, and now it is up to Wally to take on this responsibility.

DC Comics had already sowed some clues about Wally's rather central involvement in next summer's event, and the book dedicated to him – available on the occasion of the Free Comic Book Day of May – further reinforces this perception.

With these renewed skills, Wally will have to deal with some of the most fearsome threats in the DC universe, and we are sure that thanks to them he will have a tangible advantage against anyone, as long as he gets used to his new condition.

However, the events that will occur in the summer they will have a connection with the different generations of the editorial history of the DC. This situational picture will allow a continuous variation of timelines and characters, which if managed correctly will create a certainly virtuous plot.

Also, the sixth issue of Flash Forward sees the return of Jai and Iris, West, Wally's daughters. Both were born in the post-crisis period, during which they developed skills to fight alongside their father. The New 52 reboot had removed them from the timeline, but recently it was revealed that Dr. Manhattan was behind this move.

In the latest episode of Flash there is a reference to Birds of Prey. According to a rather insistent rumor, Carlos Valdes could say goodbye to the series of The Flash.