Flash, Ben Affleck will return as Batman with Michael Keaton!

Yes, that’s right: Ben Affleck will return to take on the role of Batman, and he will do so in the same film in which Michael Keaton will also appear, or the Flash directed by Andy Muschietti.

It is precisely the director of IT to declare it to the microphones of Vanity Fair.

Speaking of Ben Affleck’s performance, Andy Muschietti in fact states that “His Batman features a dichotomy that is really strong, namely his masculinity (because of his looks, his massive figure, his jaw) coupled with his vulnerability. He knows how to bring the character to life inside and out, and he just needs a story that allows him to show this contrast, this balance.“.

And anticipates: “It will be a significant part of the film’s emotional impact. The interactions and relationship between Barry and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will bring an unprecedented emotional level to this film“. After all, he’s Batman for Miller’s Barry:”For him it’s the original Batman. It is the starting point. It’s part of that unchanged state before we can go on an adventure with Barry. There is familiarity“.

He then goes on to assert that “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more connected than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional threads of the film. This is where Batfleck comes into play“.

But as the magazine reveals, Affleck’s won’t be the only Batman we’ll see.

The film will present us with several iterations of some heroes belonging to parallel realities, in true Flashpoint style, and Michael Keaton’s Batman would be confirmed be among them.

The film of Flash will be released in theaters in June 2022, and in a few days a panel dedicated to the film awaits us on the occasion of the DC FanDome, in which more details will certainly be revealed.