Flash, Andy Muschietti’s movie will follow Justice League’s Snyder Cut timeline?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the various postponements and changes in the script and names in the control room, it seems that everything is finally proceeding as planned for the film entirely dedicated to Flash of Ezra Miller, which you will remember made his debut in the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice by Zack Snyder; but the new film which timeline will follow?

Given the enthusiasm generated around the arrival of Justice League’s Snyder Cut, which is scheduled to debut at some point in 2021 on HBO Max, it is plausible to assume that the film whose direction Andy Muschietti has been confirmed Zack Snyder’s Justice League timeline will follow. The main reason for this assumption lies mainly in the character of Cyborg, who will apparently be central to the narrative economy of the Snyder Cut, unlike the theatrical version of the film in which he appeared only as a second level supporting actor.

The film should also include some elements of the Flashpoint storyline, in which Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent the killing of his mother and in doing so upsets the reality he had known up to that moment; hence the confirmed presence of Michael Keaton’s Batman and the recently announced one of Ben Affleck, returning in the character after the disastrous – in fact – Justice League and his personal problems related to alcohol abuse.

In that comics timeline, which Zack Snyder traces in his films, the hero of the situation would be Cyborg and in this story there is precisely no space for Superman. Muschietti explained his idea as follows: “This film is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe in which all the cinematic iterations we’ve seen so far are valid. It is inclusive in the sense that it is saying that everything you have seen so far exists somewhere in the DC Multiverse, and also everything you will see in the future, all in the same Unified Multiverse.“.