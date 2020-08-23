Flash 7, here’s the first trailer for the new season from the DC FanDome!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the panel of The Flash at the DC FanDome, we are left with another brand new trailer: that of seventh season of The Flash. Let’s see it together!

The Coronavirus emergency has forced the production of films and TV series to a forced stop, and in some cases even having to shorten the current seasons, and postpone the arrival of the new ones.

Also for The Flash it was like that, but if this was initially a disadvantage, now it seems to be a plus, not only on a creative level, but also on a practical level, since during the DC virtual mega-event we were shown a video full of anticipations and real spoilers, according to what was also reiterated by The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace.

So, here’s Barry (Grant Gustin) and the rest of the Team Flash they will be busy facing a new threat represented by Eva, but not only: it seems that we will continue to see Mirror Iris, and that Barry has some speed problems … And what will become of Iris, still trapped in the Mirrorverse?

In short, even this season our heroes will not be able to sleep peacefully, but on the other hand, what fun would there be otherwise?

The seventh season of The Flash will air on The CW in 2021, while the trailer can be found here at the bottom of the news.