Flamengo won the classic to Fluminense and raised the trophy in the Carioca Championship

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Flamengo raised the Carioca Championship trophy amid controversy over the return of soccer in Brazil (REUTERS)

Despite the extensive controversy over the return of football in Brazil, he Flamengo He keeps adding trophies for his showcases. This Wednesday the team of Jorge Jesus champion of the Carioca Championship by prevailing by 1-0 to the Fluminense in the second leg of the final, which has been won by the Mengão for an aggregate of 3-1.

A goal of Vitinho at minute 95 It gave the victory to the red and black team, which was enough with the draw to win the title. The reigning champion of the Libertadores Cup and of Brazil He fulfilled his favoritism in the tournament and lifted his fifth trophy since the arrival of the Portuguese coach. Jorge Jesus, who on Tuesday turned one year in the club of Rio de Janeiro.

This was the third ‘Fla-Flu’ disputed in one week, all of them in one Maracana without public by determination of the authorities. Last Wednesday was the Fluminense who was victorious and was awarded on penalties the Rio Cup, the second phase of the Carioca Championship. With victory, the Fluminense prevented Flamengo from proclaiming himself Rio champion, having won the Guanabara Cup, the first phase of the tournament.

He Carioca Championship It was the first sports tournament of South America to return to activity in the midst of a pandemic of COVID-19. The return of the tournament was surrounded by much controversy, before the Flamengo's insistence on playing again and the refusal of clubs like Fluminense and Botafogo, who did not want to return to the ring in the middle of the pandemic of coronavirus.

Both teams were eventually forced by the Sports Justice to play again. However, they did show up to some of their commitments with T-shirts expressing their rejection of the move. Even the Fluminense refused to play his first two games in Maracana in respect of the patients in a field hospital installed in the same stadium enclosure to care for victims of COVID-19.

How to disinfect the Maracana for the dispute of the matches of the Carioca Championship (REUTERS)

The state of Rio de Janeiro is the second of Brazil most affected by the pandemic, barely surpassed by Saint Paul. According to the latest bulletin released by the government, at least 11,757 people died in Rio by the virus while 134,449 tested positive.

Last week the Catarinense Championship (Santa Catarina) became the second tournament in Brazil to return to the activity, although the competition was suspended three days later after registering 14 cases positive in Chapecoense. For his part, this Monday the Cearense Championship (from Ceará) and are still waiting to see how the contest develops.

(With information from AFP)

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

A video of the drunken Brazilian Adriano leaked during an illegal party in a favela

A week after contracting coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro said that a new test gave him a positive test again.

Controversy in Brazil: Flamengo's “prohibited training” that sparked criticism amid the pandemic