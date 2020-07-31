Flamengo hired a disciple of Guardiola as coach

Share it:

Guardiola's former assistant will take over Flamengo, who will defend the title in Brasileirao and the Copa Libertadores (Reuters / Andrew Yates)

After the departure of Jorge Jesús, the Portuguese coach who will command Benfica from his country in the next season, was confirmed, the dance of names began for his replacement on the bank of the Flamengo. One of the shuffled was Marcelo Gallardo, although the representative of the Doll clarified days ago that he was not willing to negotiate with another team and focused on River.

The cariocas crossed out the Argentine coach and finally leaned towards the Spanish Domenec Torrent, possibly unknown to more than one. The 58-year-old strategist he was a historical assistant to Josep Guardiola, whom he accompanied in the golden age with Barcelona and also at Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Along with Pep, he added no less than 23 titles.

Without great scrolls as a footballer (he barely wore the Olot and Guíxols shirts on the rise of his country), he had his first experience on the Girona bench in the 2005/2006 season, after managing Palafruguell and Palamós.

Torrent spent 10 years as part of the Guardiola coaching staff and decided to separate in 2018, when he was appointed DT of the New York City MLS. There he completed the best regular season in the team's history and fell in the semifinals with Atlanta United of Tata Martino. For 2019, he continued and stepped into the Playoffs quarterfinals, an instance in which he was defeated by Toronto FC.

Now the Spanish will grab a team with a very high rod, which will defend the title of champion of Libertadores (he won two of two in Group A that he shares with Independiente del Valle of Ecuador, Junior of Barranquilla and Barcelona of Ecuador), he has just consecrated himself in the Carioca Championship (he defeated his classic rival Fluminense in the final by Jorge Jesús) and he will also try to revalidate his crown in Brasileirao, where last season he established himself with a great difference over the rest.

With the red and black shirt in his hands, Torrent introduced himself in society: “Hello, I'm Domenec, I am very happy to be part of this great nation. We will fight to win titles, see you soon. Thank you very much".

Your first commitment will be Sunday, August 9, when he receives Atlético Mineiro at the premiere for Brasileirao. He Fla he got rid of figures such as the Colombian Orlando Berrío (he went to the United Arab Emirates) and the Spanish Pablo Marí (reinforcement of the English Arsenal), but he still has stars like Diego Alves, Rafinha, Philipe Luis, Diego and Gabigol, among others.

