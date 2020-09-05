five things we would like from the season finale

Share it:

On October 4th it will be broadcast on the American channel AMC the sixteenth episode of the tenth season of The Walking Dead, what is in effect an “apparent” season finale. In fact, the broadcaster has decided that The Walking Dead 10 will have six more episodes, which will be released during 2021.

However, for the moment there are several issues that have remained pending, and we know that episode 16 (which will have the title of A Certain Doom, “A Safe Destiny” in Italian) will see the epic clash between our heroes and Whisperers, currently led by Beta (Ryan Hurst). As The Walking Dead 10 episode 16 shows itself in a trailer in all its spectacularity, let’s explore together the five questions we would like answered during this season finale.

What happened to Connie?

One of the first things we need to know is whether Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is alive or dead. What we know for sure is that she came out of the cave, along with Magna (Nadia Hilker), but subsequently no news from him was received. Episode 16 should reveal his fate to us, hopefully.

Will Eugene and his team make it to the Commonwealth?

The last time we saw Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and her companions, were heading towards Stephanie (who in season 11 has already been confirmed that she will be played by Margot Bingham). Getting to see Eugene reach the Commonwealth it would be a great way to end his story in season 10, and to keep it going through the course of the eleventh.

Is the Whisperers story really over?

Considering that the final battle will be reached during this episode, it is presumable that, in case the forces of good triumph, also Beta is defeated by Daryl (Norman Reedus). But will this really be the end for the Whisperers? Or will they continue to haunt us over the next few episodes?

Will Daryl and Carol be friends again?

Of the tensions between Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) we know all too well, even for everything that happened at the cave. But would it be possible to see them as friends again? Or maybe even just able to collaborate again? We would really like to have the opportunity to see a confrontation in this season finale, to dissolve tensions that we did not see between them since season 1.

Why is Maggie back?

Finally, one of the hottest themes of this season of The Walking Dead: the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohen). The last time we saw her, she had decided to follow Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), after saving Negan’s life (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). We know that Carol hadn’t stopped writing to her, so having known the tragic destinies of Enid and Jesus may have made her make the decision to go back to resolve some issues. But what we all want to know is, where she had really been up to now?

Many questions accompany us in the first “finale” of the tenth season of The Walking Dead, and we hope that many will be answered. What do you expect from this episode? Let us know in the comments space!