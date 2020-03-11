Five new Funko Pop dedicated to Soul Eater, the historical series of Square Enix are coming

Share it:

The production of Funko Pop in the anime sector it has doubled in the last year, and fans of the figures have been able to get their hands on many themed products My Hero Academia or Dragon Ball. The company, however, has certainly not forgotten the great classics and in this regard, a new collection dedicated to Soul Eater.

At the bottom you can take a look at the five products, distributed by Entertainment Earth is Gamestop. The first will deal with the sale of the four vinyl figures of Black Star, Tsubaki, Death the Kid and Liz, while the second will provide Liz's variant with short hair and shorts. The Funko Pop will be available from April on the official website of both companies, while for the purchase on Amazon you should wait until June 2020.

For those who do not know them, Funko Pop are collectors' toys made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie, anime and TV series characters in style Vinyl or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.

For those who do not know them, Funko Pop are collectors' toys made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie, anime and TV series characters in style Vinyl or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.