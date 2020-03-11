Entertainment

Five new Funko Pop dedicated to Soul Eater, the historical series of Square Enix are coming

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The production of Funko Pop in the anime sector it has doubled in the last year, and fans of the figures have been able to get their hands on many themed products My Hero Academia or Dragon Ball. The company, however, has certainly not forgotten the great classics and in this regard, a new collection dedicated to Soul Eater.

At the bottom you can take a look at the five products, distributed by Entertainment Earth is Gamestop. The first will deal with the sale of the four vinyl figures of Black Star, Tsubaki, Death the Kid and Liz, while the second will provide Liz's variant with short hair and shorts. The Funko Pop will be available from April on the official website of both companies, while for the purchase on Amazon you should wait until June 2020.

For those who do not know them, Funko Pop are collectors' toys made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie, anime and TV series characters in style Vinyl or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.

READ:  The spoilers of My Hero Academia 258 anticipate a fundamental chapter for the future

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our Soul Eater review.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.