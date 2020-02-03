Five moments in ‘Miss Americana’ that made us admire Taylor Swift (even more)

Share it:

Last Friday he arrived at Netflix ‘Miss Americana’, a documentary film directed by Lana Wilson who has been keeping track of Taylor Swift during the last years of his career. Thanks to him we have been able to read the pages of his childhood diaries, we have sneaked into the composition sessions of his latest albums … And, in short, we have been able to discover what were the steps that led him to become the person he is today instead of being "the one that everyone wanted me to be".

We review the moments that made us applaud, drop the occasional tear and admire it (even more if possible):

When he talks about the trial he won against the radio host who sexually harassed her last 2013

I arrived at the trial and there was a person in a chair looking at me as if I had done something to him. The first thing they tell you in court is: "Why didn't you shout, step away or react faster?" And all this was having seven witnesses and a picture of the moment it happened, but what happens if they rape you and is their word against yours? (…) I want to say that I am sorry to all those people who never believed and those who are afraid to speak because they think they will not believe them, because I do not know where my life would have gone if they had not believed me when it happened to me to me.

When he confronts his team for his ‘exit from the political closet’ while he tearfully explains the reasons why he thinks he should start using his voice for something more than stop singing

All my life I have been told that good girls do not force their ideas on people (…) but something has changed in my life since the trial. No man in my family or my team will understand what that meant to me. The time has come to take off my gag forever.

And as a bonus he has released the song ‘Only The Young’, encouraging young people to vote in the next presidential elections that will take place in the United States in November 2020.

When he is sincere about the eating disorder he suffered in the past (although he assures that today he has to continue working on his self-esteem to accept his body)

If I saw a picture where I thought I had a big belly or if someone said I looked pregnant, I was punished by starving and stopping eating. At that time I was not aware and defended myself if someone cared for me (…) Now I am happier with myself and I do not care if someone says that I have gained weight, because having a size 38 instead of a 32 makes my life be better. That was not how my body should be. There is always a beauty model that you do not reach. If you're thin you don't have that ass that everyone wants, and if you weigh enough to have it, then your gut is not flat enough. It is fucking impossible.

When he exposes the sexism within the music industry

We live in a society where women artists are discarded when they turn 35. We are all like a new toy for two years (…) but the women artists I know have had to reinvent themselves 20 times more than the men in the industry. If they don't want to run out of work, they have to continually reinvent themselves, look for new facets with which to surprise the public …

When he concludes that, despite how much criticism may affect him, he only has one thing in mind:

I want to keep the pencil sharpened, the skin thin and the heart open.

After all, that is what makes their music different from that of others.