Five members of the cast of Suicide Squad have already said goodbye to the shooting

A good part of the cast of the new The Suicide Squad He has already finished his work in the shooting that is currently taking place and that seems to be approaching his last days with the cameras in operation.

James Gunn himself, director of this reboot for Warner Bros. and DC, has been the one who shared this news mentioning all the cast members who have finished with the film for now. Specifically, Joaquín Cosio, Joel Kinnaman, Steve Agee, Daniel Melchior and John Cena, the WWE fighter who continues to make his way in Hollywood in the Dwayne Johnson style.

We have finished our trip through Panama. The Suicide Squad has not finished filming but we are approaching the finish line and some key cast members have finished their work. Each of them has exceeded expectations by going far and beyond what they were asked for and all have reached my heart. I am grateful to all of them, as well as to the people of Colon, Panama and Panama City who have helped us make our passage here very special.

Of the five actors mentioned only Joel Kinnaman survives the cast of David Ayer's Suicide Squad and will do so again playing Rick Flagg. Melchior will play Ratcatcher, Agge will give voice to King Shark and the roles of Cosio and Cena are a secret at the moment.