Five great moments to remember this gala and three reasons to forget it

We have not yet recovered the dream of spending the night awake watching live as the Oscars have returned to cool after several years of questionable winners. An edition in which for the first time in history of the awards of the Hollywood Academy, a non-English-speaking film stood as a great winner of the night: the unbeatable 'Parasites' of Bong joon-ho.

It has been a very memorable night, but 3 and a half hours of ceremony with insufferable and constant advertising cuts go a long way. So we are not going to make it longer – I'm sure you are also hangover – and here we bring you the great moments why we will remember this ceremony and three reasons to forget it. Spoiler alert: they do win by win.

Yes we will remember her for the 4 historical Oscars of Bong Joon-ho

What a surprise! The Hollywood Academy crowned 'Parasites' as Best Film of the Year, while also rewarding her for Best Director with a Bong Joon-ho that, after winning Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film, he thought he could relax and he delighted, thinking that when he finished the gala he was going to celebrate drinking until the water of the vases. He said it, I didn't make it up.

But the poor man could not relax until the end of the ceremony when everything indicated that he would rise as the top winner of the ceremony. And his face went from the illusion of a small child who wins his first Oscar to almost shock and of not believing what was happening when going up to collect the last statuettes of the night. With four, he equals a 1954 record.

Despite the surprise for everyone, it is clear that Bong Joon-ho not only has he filmed the movie of the year, which has excited everyone from Cannes but it became in the friendliest type and humble of the gala.

good morning from what is now easily one of the all time great moments in oscar history pic.twitter.com/PInRjk6YLN – nick usen (@nickusen) February 10, 2020

He did it in particular by turning his speech of thanks to the Best Director in an impromptu tribute to Martin Scorsese by encouraging an ovation to the veteran director, a sincere thanks to Quentin Tarantino and mark a very fine and very cultured reference to 'Bad Girls' ('Mean Girls', Mark Waters, 2004) to talk about Sam Mendes and Todd Philips.

In addition to how important it is that a film so special and far from the canons of Hollywood was the great winner of the night, the Korean put the audience in his pocket and got the very ones Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron he and the whole team of the movie will be jolted when the organization decided to put the music on and cut off the light so they will end their speech. To me, seeing these two Hollywood titans so excited about the success of a Korean movie makes me believe in humanity.

Yes we will remember it as the year in which cows and family were talked about in speeches

If there was a very clear Oscar this year, that was Joaquin Phoenix's for his spectacular work on Todd Philipps' Joker. In addition, after all this long season of awards, we could only hope it would give a speech loaded with vindication.

And so it was: the actor talked about the importance of second chances and supporting each other to be better people without going over anyone. And known for his vegan activism, talked about cows and how we pass over defenseless species for our own benefit.

An awkward speech at times but that was not missing something or much reason. The actor, ended his speech getting excited to remember his brother River phoenix quoting him in the lyrics of a song he wrote at age 17, something like: "Go to the rescue with love, and you will always find peace". Sorry, but it is difficult to translate.

He also talked about the family Laura Dern, picking up her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Noah Baumbach's 'Story of a Marriage'. The actress, who is Hollywood royalty (is the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, who accompanied her to the gala), thanked the excited look of Greta Gerwig (his director in 'Little Women') and his mother the prize to his parents, his true heroes.

We will not remember her for the failed attempts to make us forget the small presence of minorities

Every year, the Oscars its inexhaustible source of criticism, especially in front of the minority representation Among their nominees. This year has been especially scandalous because of the lack of African-American, Latino and female director presence.

AND THE BEST OPENING PERFORMANCE GOES TO JANELLE MONAE!!!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vDwbNn4nEc — 🌈 𝓱.🌻 (@hhptm) February 10, 2020

Maybe that's why the Hollywood Academy tried very hard in trying to make us forget these absences, although they did not get it at all, despite the good attempts.

The opening musical number they sang Janelle Monaé and Billy PorterIt was a great start with lyrics like "Oscars so White", and that was also followed by the fantastic appearance of Steve Martin and Chris Rock, funny, hooligans and rummaging in the wound with jokes about diversity – we love them as masters of ceremonies TOGETHER.

But also Oscar Isaac Y Salma Hayek delivering an Oscar together and the first saying: "The Oscars are no longer so white now", although we fear it was out of the script and it was homegrown. Also and for the first time in history, a woman conducted the orchestra that she played throughout the ceremony, Eimer Noone. A great initiative but which was only given protagonist when the orchestra played fragments of the nominated soundtracks.

We will not remember it as the year in which there were women nominated for Best Management

Effectively. In a particularly good year for films directed by women, the Hollywood Academy ended by not include any female director in the category of Best Direction, despite including among the 10 films nominated for Best Film, 'Little Women', directed by Greta Gerwig, which in 2018, with 'Lady Bird', became the fifth woman to qualify for the award in 92 YEARS of history. It is said soon.

Luckily they went out three superheroines to talk about the power of women and their necessary presence in all areas of cinema: Brie Larson, Gal Gadot and Sigourney Weaver. Three actresses who have given life to iconic characters and who, before giving the Oscar to the Best Soundtrack (for a composer, 23 years later!) Recalled that "all women are superheroines."

Natalie Portman reivindica en su capa (de Dior, por cierto) los nombres de las directoras que no fueron nominadas en los #Oscars. Si no han sido nominadas es porque su trabajo no tenía el nivel suficiente, no por ser mujeres.

Que cuente el mérito, no el sexo, ¡plañideras!. pic.twitter.com/DGgqeYwMcb — Carla Toscano (@eledhmel) February 10, 2020

And let's not forget that there was another heroine about it: Natalie Portman He wore an impressive Dior dress with a black cape on which they were embroidered the names of the directors who had not been nominated this year: from Greta Gerwig, through Lulu Wang, Céline Sciamma and Alma Hare'l, among others.

Not all heroines wear capes, but when they do, They are like Natalie Portman in her Dior.

We will not remember it as the year in which Spain won 3 Oscars

Since 2005 and 'Mar Adentro' by Alejandro Amenábar, no Spanish film had opted for Oscar for Best International Film -before known as Non-English Speaking Film-, that is why we were especially excited to be present at the Oscars and not only in that category, but also Best Leading Actor and Best Animated Film. And above all do it with two films like 'Pain and Glory' by Pedro Almodóvar and 'Klaus' by Sergio Pablos.

While we were clear that Antonio Banderas and his perfect interpretation on the tape of Almodóvar the statuette would not be taken, throughout the night we came to doubt at some point when 'Pain and Glory' yes i would beat 'Parasites', as a gift that she was going to win everything else. Finally the hurricane Bong joon-ho He took away the award. While 'Toy Story 4' did the same with Animation. It could not be, but we are tremendously proud of our cinema!

Yes we will remember her for the year that Brad Pitt finally won an Oscar

That a Hollywood star like Brad Pitt I still did not have an Oscar Awards it was quite scandalous, although reviewing the history of the awards, some of the greatest figures in the history of cinema never won one of these golden statuettes. But that does not come to the story: Brad Pitt WON an Oscar last night and we loved seeing him in all his splendor collecting the award for the role of inseparable companion of Leonardo Dicaprio in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino.

The actor, who has won the entire prize season winning almost everything and offering speeches worthy of binding and reading them over and over again, did it again, although with a speech more serious and excited than the previous ones, but that it was to take off his hat: talked about politicsHe acknowledged the work of the film doubles, thanked Leo and Tarantino and ended with a: "Once upon a time in Hollywood … isn't that the truth?".

Yes we will remember her for the year in which EMINEM did sing at the Oscars

Although the video I honor the importance of music in the cinema and how there are songs that we cannot separate from the movies in which they appeared was a bit slow, the truth is that it was so full of temazos It was inevitable that any movie lover will vibrate with him.

And what if we vibrate! The clip ended with a scene of '8 Miles' by Curtis Hanson to give way to the very same Eminem singing the famous 'Lose Yourself', a song that won the Oscar in 2002 and that the rapper did not go to pick up. Therefore, Eminem's performance had so much meaning and was so surprising. Apart from that the song became a hymn at the time. You just have to see the reactions of the attendees. Yes, including that of Martin Scorsese.

Yes we will remember her for the year we miss that there were PRESENTERS

The gala, as we said at the beginning, lasted 3 hours and a half with countless advertising cuts. A rhythm that can stress anyone, especially those who spend the night awake to see them. Therefore, it is always appreciated when they offer us a real show with Musical numbers or funny monologues.

With the decision not to have a presenter for the second consecutive year, it could have turned out just as badly as last year. But miraculously, this year's ceremony got a different rhythm. Maybe it's because there were a couple more interventions Olivia Colman -sublime before delivering the Oscar for Best Actor-.

In addition to the aforementioned monologue of Chris Rock and Steve Martinthe actresses Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig They went up to deliver two awards but doing what they do best: absurd comedy. Their participation made us miss the presence of ceremonial masters like them who are literally the queens of the American comedy. And with his wonderful appearance, we pray and hope that the organizers will take them into account for next year.