Five Eyes, Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie together again in a spy movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After working together on Lock & Stock – Raging Pazzi (1998) and Snatch – Lo strappo (2000), the couple formed by the director Guy Ritchie and from actor Jason Statham is ready to reunite for a new spy movie. The title, as announced yesterday, will be Five Eyes, and shooting is expected to begin in October.

The film revolves around the character of Orson Fortune (Jason Statham), an MI6 agent, who is recruited by Five Eyes, a global intelligence alliance, in order to track down and stop the sale of a new deadly weapons technology that threatens to undermine the world order. Together with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel, Fortune sets off for one mission around the world, where he will have to use all his talent and skills to infiltrate the billionaire gang arms dealer Greg Simmonds.

The Five Eyes script is written by the same Guy Ritchie, along with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen). After his feature film debut with Lock & Stock, Guy Ritchie directed, among other titles, Sherlock Holmes (2009), King Arthur: The Power of the Sword (2017) and the live action Aladdin (2019). Jason Statham, on the other hand, recently appeared in Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw (here our review).

For more information, see our Snacth review – Lo strappo.