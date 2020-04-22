Five applications to amplify the volume of an Android mobile

Share it:

Before buying a mobile, we can see in its technical specifications its power and the configuration of its cameras, but what is an enigma until the tests is the power of its speakers. And, if it sounds very low, you will always have the applications to amplify the volume.

These apps are not a panacea: speaker hardware is what it is, but they can be useful in specific cases and as long as you don't abuse. Most of these applications include a warning of possible damage to your ears or your mobile if you go overboard with the amplification. Don't ignore them and amplify only what you need.

Volume Booster Pro

Volume Booster Pro is one of the alternatives simpler to amplify the volume on Android. Its interface is quite to the point, as it includes two controls: one for normal volume and the other for amplification (boost).

It does not have any additional options section, so it is really easy to use. The result hardly varies from one application to another, since it depends more on the speaker of your mobile than on anything else, but you should get a good volume boost before it gets too distorted.

GOODEV Volume Amplifier

The GOODEV volume booster app is one of the most popular as far as amplifiers are concerned, with more than 10 million downloads. It does not have an interface as successful as other alternatives, but instead it has some useful options.

For example, from its options you can choose if you want it to be activated when you restart the device, as well as set the maximum amplification you want to use, to avoid that you get too excited and destroy the speakers of your mobile, or your eardrums.

Volume Enhancer

From a somewhat bland interface we pass to a rather more attractive one. Super Volume Booster takes care of its design to such an extent that it has different themes to change the design of the application (which you must unlock by viewing ads).

Beyond the graphic aspect, the application makes it easy to control the volume and amplification, with quick buttons to go from 100% to 160% and a small section to control music player directly from the app.

Volume Booster – Louder Volume

Equalizer

While the previous applications are limited to increasing the volume and that's it, Equalizer includes the amplifier as one of its functions. It is, in short, a five-band equalizer with bass boost function and virtualizer.

The application has about ten presets for the equalizer, although if what interests you is amplify the volumeYour goal will be the small volume control on the bottom. It works well, although it is a bit difficult to control the volume control.

Volume Boost, Bass Boost + Equalizer Sound Booster

Sound Volume Max

Finally we have Sound Volume Max, which is a kind of mix of all the previous applications. It has a section to amplify the volume and another that serves as five band equalizer, also with bass control and virtualizer.

As a volume booster, it promises up to 200% increase, although you probably stop understanding what you are hearing long before you reach a close figure. A small box is included in the application to control the current playback.