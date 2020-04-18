         Five Android applications to invest and follow the status of the Stock Market from your mobile or tablet

Share it:

You already know that in Google Play it is possible to find all kinds of applications that allow us do almost anything from the screen of our mobile. Without going any further, in the last few weeks, we have reviewed some to listen to audiobooks, others to work from home and even proposals to help you save money.

And if we talk about money, maybe you have decided to invest yours. If so, surely you know that there are many applications for Android that allow you to check the status of the Stock Market anytime, anywhere. Next, we review a few that will come in handy for it.

Finance: Stocks, Shares, Portfolio and News

With more than 10 million downloads behind it, Investing.com offers real-time quotes for more than 100,000 financial instruments from more than 70 markets around the world. It allows you to track the main world indices, stocks, bonds, raw materials, currencies, interest rates, futures and options.

It has an alert system for receive personalized notices for any instrument, economic event or new articles published by an analyst. The download is free, but it includes ads and offers in-app purchases.

Finance: Stocks, Shares, Portfolio and News Developer: INVESTING.com

Yahoo Finance

With this free application (but with ads and in-app purchases), you can track the performance of your personal portfolio and add actions to your watchlist to have real-time quotes and personalized news. It also allows you to check the evolution of currencies, bonds, raw materials, world indices, futures contracts, etc.

In addition, it offers the possibility to compare shares with interactive full-screen charts and keeps you up-to-date on share changes and holdings in major companies. It also includes all the information and tools to analyze the evolution of 100 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum.

Yahoo Finance Developer: Yahoo

Trading 212 – Stocks, ETFs, Forex, Gold

According to its creators, it is the UK's # 1 app for active trading and long-term investment. And the truth is that it has more than 5 million downloads and a 4.5 out of 5 average rating. Not only does it allow access to financial markets around the world without commissions, but it also offers the possibility of get started with a free training account for life with virtual money.

The option 'Trading 212 Invest & ISA' is totally free and unlimited, without commissions and without expenses. It includes more than 3,000 real shares and ETFs from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands, in addition to direct and forceful commercial execution on the stock exchanges.

Trading 212 – Stocks, ETFs, Forex, Gold Developer: Trading 212

TradingView – Stock Market, Forex and Bitcoin

TradingView is a active social network for merchants and investorsSo that both novice and advanced users can learn and discuss investment ideas. In addition to real-time quotes and charts, it offers information from authoritative sources that have direct access to market prices for stocks, futures, indices, forex, bitcoin, and CFDs.

With it, you can follow the stock market and market indices like NASDAQ Composite, S&P 500 (SPX), NYSE, Dow Jones (DJI), DAX, FTSE 100, NIKKEI 225, etc. It also allows you to find out exchange rates, the price of oil, investment funds, ETFs and other basic products.

TradingView – Stock Market, Forex and Bitcoin Developer: TradingView Inc.

The IBEX35 Stock Exchange

If you want to focus on the national market, this app allows you follow the status of the Spanish stock market (IBEX35, Continuous Market) in a simple and effective way, in addition to managing your portfolio and displaying the most relevant economic data of the securities.

It includes a chart showing the state of the stock market (stocks and Ibex), an ordered list of continuous market stocks with the current price, the status of the world's largest stock indices, interactive charts of stocks (intraday, weekly, monthly, yearly …). So you can manage your portfolio, offers economic data (daily range, annual range, volume, PER, capital, dividends …), list of favorite stocks and news about the markets.