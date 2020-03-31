Five action movies you can't miss on Netflix

Share it:

If you feel that in this quarantine you have not had large broadcasts on television, it is because you surely have not seen the appropriate feature films. For this we have selected 5 action movies that will make you recover that feeling of adrenaline.

Point blank – 2019

An emergency nurse and a criminal are forced to team up to defeat a group of corrupt police officers who threaten the lives of their families.









6 days – 2017

This film is set in the 80's when an armed team takes over the Iranian embassy in London, from that moment for the next 6 days the war breaks out, in turn the English elements do not stand idly by and they prepare a strong response.









Momentum – 2015

Here you can be part of an experienced thief who tries not to be caught by the police and at the same time escapes from an organization of murderers who want her dead. Alex the thief's name is linked to a corrupt senator who orders her to carry out a robbery.

The Irishman – 2019 (Nominated for an Oscar)

A World War II veteran, Frank Sheeran remembers his involvement in one of the most mysterious murders, of unionist Jimmy Hoffa when he belonged to the Bufalino family of criminals.









False identity – 2015 (Based on real events)

This story is based on Christian Longo, an assassin wanted by the FBI posing as journalist Michel Finkel who manages to find the person who uses his name to confront him.
















