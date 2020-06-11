FIU indicated that the investigation against Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, continues

Share it:

Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of Cruz Azul, was present at the meeting of Liga MX owners (Photo: Mexsport)

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) reported that the investigation into officials of Cooperativa Cruz Azul continues and the accounts are still locked.

What is involved are: Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, his brother Alfredo Álvarez and Victor Garcés.

In the case of Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, it was announced that requested your hearing guarantee, "In order that he may appear in the administrative sphere, we are considering that they have to check why the more than 300 million pesos were contracted with shell companies"He mentioned Santiago Nieto Castillo, head of the FIU.

The only accounts that are unlocked are those that correspond to the payment of wages.

Santiago Nieto indicated that the manager will have to check the use of resources in shell companies (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The agency pointed out that does not have the power to acquit natural or moral persons "To have an investigation into irregular movements in the financial system."

ESPN indicated that Guillermo Álvarez and his lawyers seek seek protection from federal authorities so that their accounts are unlockedThey also expect the appeals to be filed with the FIU before Friday.

Nieto Castillo clarified that for the FIU the important thing is generate actions to combat money laundering, including the sports field and emphasized that there is no type of persecution.

In relation to the meeting held by the official with Liga MX executives, he specified that the objective is to prevent and sanction the activities that involve money laundering in football.

The FIU and Liga MX work together to prevent and sanction activities that involve money laundering in soccer (Photo: Piqsels)

At a press conference on June 10, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, indicated that the team is not at risk of being disenrolled, "the club is not subject to investigation, it is one of the companies of the Cooperative."

He added that, at the time, when there is a definition, we can touch on the subject.

They check operations

Magazine Process released the document Analysis of the UIF vs. DG Complaint of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, through which Guillermo Álvarez's defense justified that "0.34% corresponds to the operations that were improperly attributed to it as deviations, while 99.66% correspond to movements of the company Cycna de Oriente for payment to suppliers and bank creditors ”.

Likewise, it was announced that the FIU ruled out anomalies in the manager's accounts and that he is waiting to be acquitted by Mexican authorities.

The defense of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas ruled out an anomaly in the management of the manager's accounts (Photo: Screenshot)

The defense of the executive indicated that 1,231 million pesos would mean the figure that has been managed as the total resources operated in Guillermo Álvarez's personal accounts and the amount investigated agrees.

On the other hand, they assured that the 0.34% or 4.1 million pesos investigated within their particular operations managed in their own accounts, represents 7.94% of the income manifested in its tax returns from 2012 to 2019.

However, An investigation into alleged shell companies is pending. These accusations were also attributed to the Álvarez brothers and to Víctor Garcés, his brother-in-law.

Álvarez would have used irregular operations to Kerala Financial Resources, with which it would divert 180 million in 51 invoices for the payment of non-existent services. It would also have used a similar way of Human and Financial Capital Ambar, ATTAR 2715, Aura Social Development, Professional Services BAAL, Corporativo Facundia, Hesperia Imagina and eight more.

