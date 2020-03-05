fits all the pieces of the puzzle into the intense end of the remarkable series of La 1

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘Néboa’ already started with a bad foot in 1, since it premiered on the same day as the first season of ‘The Town’ in Telecinco, resulted in a fairly discreet follow-up that was worse in successive weeks. Finally, about 8% of the screen share stabilized – similar to those obtained by 'Malaka', the previous television thriller of the public entity -, even below the already pyrrhic 9.1% that averaged the chain this past February. .

I have no doubt that the interest of the series is well above that given that audience data, although it is also convenient to recognize that throughout its eight episodes there were times when it began to spin on itself, since that the crossing between suspense and Galician mythology began to become a bit redundant. However, it did not take long to straighten the course until solving the mystery with an intense final episode in which he fit all the pieces of the puzzle.

From here you will find spoilers of the end of 'Néboa'

Going back to what we had not seen

After the discovery that Gael was the murderer and the involvement of his mother, Lieutenant Carmela, much of ‘Fariñada Mercoles’Were flashbacks in which we were shown the other side of many key events in the previous seven episodes. A risky decision, since extending so much an explanation of this draft in the outcome of the series could affect the intensity of the episode, but ‘Néboa’ has known how to play to avoid it.

First of all it was successful raising the tension with the initial confrontation between Carmela and Monica that derives in what seems a defining moment when the first shoots the second, leaving us with the doubt of whether it was simply going to be chosen because the villains got away with it. Throughout the entire series, an atmosphere of sorrow associated with the invented Galician island has reigned for the occasion that had squared the way with that option, so those flashbacks that I mentioned before could have simply been a way of showing us how they get out With yours.

The intensity it brings Isabel Naveira the character during those minutes also helps to enhance its most emotional component, since it is still a mother doing everything possible to protect her child. The actress until now had barely had a tour outside Galicia, but I hope that between her work in ‘Fariña’ and ‘Néboa’ we will see her regularly in more national series.

Already in previous episodes he had shown good chemistry with Emma Suarez during the investigation, but this final stretch has made it clear that the real star of the series is her. It is no longer because the villains are more grateful roles, but because it has demonstrated an enormous interpretative rank, resulting at least solvent in all cases.

The resolution of the case

Once tied all possible loose ends and even show us how Gael ended Vega's life -from the first episode it was seen that the character was going to end badly and the reappearance of his ex was only the final push towards it-, the series returns definitively to the present, being clear that it's going to be impossible for Carmela to get away with it.

There the series is divided between the resolution of the story of Carmela and that of Gael, the first one being much more vibrant with that final duel with Monica in which the staging also throws all the meat on the grill to raise the tension transmitted to the viewer. The haze in the fog had been very satisfactory before, but here the abandoned building is also used – used in its own way to close the circle of the series on all fronts – in which everything takes place until the fatal outcome occurs.

Something less stimulating is the part of Gael, where almost everything is bet on the dramatic effect that he chooses to take his own life to discover then that his weapon has no bullets. In the background the solution of both frames, which are still the same, is quite certain, but in one the series shines and in the other it is correct and little else.

In short

‘Néboa’ has given a remarkable outcome to the mystery of Urco with an intense last episode that has focused on solving all the mysteries of crimes. For my part I will always miss that the series did not bet a little more on the possible supernatural side of the story, but its bet has been decided and with a result that deserved better luck among the public.