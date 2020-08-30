FIST Forged in Shadow Torch: the anger of the dieselpunk rabbit explodes on video

Share it:

Coinciding with the Awesome Indies organized by IGN.com for Gamescom 2020, the developers of FIST Forged in Shadow Torch have released a video full of unreleased gameplay scenes.

The new trailer offers the opportunity to the Chinese software house of TiGames to witness the steps forward made in the realization of this project, starting with the complexity of the animations responsible for managing the various attacks of the Rayton rabbit.

The mission pursued by our intrepid anthropomorphic rodent will not be the simplest: poor Rayton will have to collide with the Legion of Machines and enter the ranks of the enemy to rescue a dear friend of his.

The challenge launched by Rayton to the bad guys of his dieselpunk world can be completed only after helping this brave rabbit to acquire the arsenal necessary to overcome the Legion’s defenses. From a strictly playful point of view, all this will result in one freely navigable map and full of dungeons where you can stock up on rare equipment, provided of course you can overcome the cyborgs and anthropomorphic animals guarding these technological treasures.

FIST Forged in Shadow Torch will arrive on PC and PlayStation 4. In case you missed it, here’s the Story Trailer of Forged in Shadow Torch starring, of course, that carrot eater treacherously by Rayton.