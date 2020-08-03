FIST Forged in Shadow Torch on PC and PS4: the Rayton rabbit fights in the Story Trailer

Share it:

After attending the PlayStation Indies event in early July, the Chinese authors of TiGames publish a new video of FIST Forged in Shadow Torch to show us some unpublished gameplay scenes taken from their next metroidvania for PC and PS4.

The undisputed protagonist of this movie is Rayton, the anthropomorphic rabbit that we will have to interpret to help him save a friend kidnapped by her Legion of Machines. In addition to the threat posed by the cyborgs and evil beings of this Legion, our intrepid alter-ego will also have to pay attention to the traps scattered in the dieselpunk setting of Forged in Shadow Torch, hence the presence of complex platform sections immortalized in the new Story Trailer .

Based on information shared by TiGames, the title will also boast one particularly solid free roaming component which will allow metroidvania fans to explore a multitude of interconnected levels. In this way, it will be possible to evolve the equipment available to Rayton and open new routes on the map to access secret treasures and shortcuts.

Before leaving to the new TiGames adventure gameplay video, we remind you that FIST Forged in Shadow Torch will be available during the next months on PC and exclusively console on PlayStation 4.