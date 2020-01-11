Technology

First world note of Yakuza 7 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, in Famitsu

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

The arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It is getting closer and closer. Specifically, the next one will occur January 17 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and therefore, the desire to know something more about the title grows as the day approaches. This time we are here to review the first notes that the title has received, which place it in a remarkable high / excellent. We also have the first global qualifications of Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon (also by Famitsu), new title of the saga that will come to PS4 (exclusively) on January 16, 2020 in Japan, and later in 2020 in the West.

First notes of Yakuza 7 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

These are the individual and combined notes that Famitsu has awarded to the two titles at hand:

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – 9/9/10/10 (38/40)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – 9/8/9/8 (34/40)

The four critics of the Japanese magazine, Famitsu, have scored Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon in combination with a 38/40. In addition, they have stated that despite the fact that their new turn-based combat system is somewhat complex and players take time to get used to it, in the end it is an interesting addition. Of course, in order to add context to the note, remember that Famitsu has previously favored the Yakuza saga with high marks. The magazine gave Yakuza 6 a 39/40 and gave Yakuza 5 a perfect 40/40. In fact, Famitsu has never lowered the score given to the saga more than 36/40 to Yakuza 0.

READ:  Fortnite 2: the new Brividy skin is available in the object shop

On the other hand, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A notable high is achieved by receiving a 34/40 combined score. This is a very good rating that places the title among one of the best in the Dragon Ball videogame saga. In Spain we can enjoy it from next day 17, on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Source: Gematsu

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.