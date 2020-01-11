First world note of Yakuza 7 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, in Famitsu

Share it:

The arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It is getting closer and closer. Specifically, the next one will occur January 17 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and therefore, the desire to know something more about the title grows as the day approaches. This time we are here to review the first notes that the title has received, which place it in a remarkable high / excellent. We also have the first global qualifications of Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon (also by Famitsu), new title of the saga that will come to PS4 (exclusively) on January 16, 2020 in Japan, and later in 2020 in the West.

First notes of Yakuza 7 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

These are the individual and combined notes that Famitsu has awarded to the two titles at hand:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – 9/9/10/10 (38/40)

(PS4) – 9/9/10/10 (38/40) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One) – 9/8/9/8 (34/40)

The four critics of the Japanese magazine, Famitsu, have scored Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon in combination with a 38/40. In addition, they have stated that despite the fact that their new turn-based combat system is somewhat complex and players take time to get used to it, in the end it is an interesting addition. Of course, in order to add context to the note, remember that Famitsu has previously favored the Yakuza saga with high marks. The magazine gave Yakuza 6 a 39/40 and gave Yakuza 5 a perfect 40/40. In fact, Famitsu has never lowered the score given to the saga more than 36/40 to Yakuza 0.

On the other hand, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A notable high is achieved by receiving a 34/40 combined score. This is a very good rating that places the title among one of the best in the Dragon Ball videogame saga. In Spain we can enjoy it from next day 17, on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

