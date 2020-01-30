General News

 First very positive reactions to Birds of Prey and clarified if it has a post-credit scene

January 30, 2020
Image of Birds of Prey (2020)

The embargo is lifted so that they begin to circulate first criticisms / reactions to the movie "Birds of prey", together with the world premiere of the film in London yesterday. The specialized press of the United States has already been able to enjoy the film and opinions, for the moment only in social networks, they are very much in line with everything that has been said so far.

Contrary to what one might think at first, the critic praises Cathy Yan's movie. As we always say, it is almost better to enjoy this movie by ourselves and not be influenced by these criticisms, but I think we should go see this movie with an open mind and obviously thinking that we are not going to see anything close to the superhero cinema .

Roughly, the level of violence and fun offered by the film is emphasized, placing it like a movie entertaining and very different to everything seen so far. Some people place it as one of the best DC movies of the modern era. The fight scenes seem to be a joy, and compare it with John wick (Which is not surprising because we remember the fight coordinator of this franchise directed several action scenes of the DC movie). At the acting level, Margot Robbie obviously stands out as Harley Quinn, but also Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, commenting on his ability to be sinister and hilarious at the same time. As for the rest of Birds, there are many who comment that they also have their place to shine despite Harley having such an outstanding role.

Dolby Cinema of Birds of Prey (2020) Poster

Best moments of the premiere

Is there a post-credit scene?

Besides all this, the issue of whether or not there are post-credit scenes is clarified in the film. Last week fans from two cities saw the first projections of "Birds of Prey" and reported that they did not see any scenes during the credits. Now that many more have been able to enjoy the movie, they are hearing comments seem to drop that there is scene behind the movie. However, it is not a scene as such.

There is a small content in the credits, but it is nothing that relates to other films or points to anything else, it is simply a joke to hear Harley's voice asking the public why it is still there. Then he says he will reveal who Batman slept with, but his voice cuts off there without being able to hear the end of the joke.



