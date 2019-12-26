General News

 First two images of the animated short The Phantom Stranger

December 26, 2019
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Warner Bros. Animation and DC have launched what is the first glimpse of one of their upcoming animation projects that will be launched in the first part of 2020. These are the first two images from one of the DC Showcase shorts announced last May, the one focused on The Phantom Stranger. Available as part of the extras of the animated film release "Superman: Red Son", the short film is directed by Bruce Timm and its description is as follows:

Set in the 70s, the short follows the young adult Jess as she joins her friends at a party in a ruined mansion organized by the mysterious Seth. When strange things start happening to Jess and his friends, Phantom Stranger intervenes to save her from a sad fate.

In the distribution of voices we have Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick", “Guardians of the Galaxy”) for the voice of the main character and Michael Rosenbaum ("Smallville") as a character named Seth.

"Superman: Red Son" digital platforms will be launched in the United States on February 25, 2020, and in the combined formats of 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray will arrive from March 17, 2020.

Image of the animated short DC Showcase The Phantom Stranger

