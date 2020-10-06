first trailer of the Quibi horror series by the director of American Psycho

In addition to the Quibi series with Samuel Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, one of the most interesting projects of the streaming platform is the series directed by Mary Harron, director famous for his work in American Psycho.

Find the video shared on the YouTube channel of the streaming service at the bottom of the news, in the movie we will get to know the character played by AnnaSophia Robb, protagonist of this new horror series. Here is a brief description of The Expecting shared by Quibi: “UAn unfortunate maid is suffering from some problems due to her pregnancy, at some point she will set out on a journey to discover the details of a mysterious conspiracy against herRory Culkin, Mira Sorvino, Hannah Murray and Michael Gaston will also be in attendance.

We do not yet know the release date in Italy of the first season of The Expecting, but we are sure that all fans of horror and distressing atmospheres will be thrilled with this new work by Mary Harron, which will end on October 15th. If you are looking for something lighter, we would like to point out that Will Smith is working on a comedy for Quibi, composed by 16 episodes and entitled “This Jocka“, as new rumors continue to come about a collaboration between Quibi and JJ Abrams.