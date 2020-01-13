First trailer of the new Pokémon movie: this is Pokémon Coco

Share it:

The Pokémon Direct that took place on January 9 left a large number of news about the future of the Pokémon saga. Mainly we talked about the expansions of Pokémon Sword and Shield and about Pokémon Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team, which will arrive on March 6 to Nintendo Switch as a remaster of the originals. In fact, we can now download the demo in the eShop to prove it On the other hand, the last news we received was the first advance of the next Pokémon movie, which was issued in Japan.

This is Pokémon Coco, the new Pokémon movie

Entitled "Pokémon Coco", the 30-second preview opens with a jungle scene, which quickly goes on to show an unknown child that swings through the treetops. On the other hand, we can see that Ash and his loyal companion Pikachu They look surprised. The teaser He goes on to show a structure that looks like a kind of sanctuary or temple and then shows us an adorable baby lying on a bed of leaves in the middle of the jungle. We don't know who this baby is, but he shares the same color of eyes and hair as the boy who was swinging among the trees.

On the other hand, the 30-second duration of the video also leaves room for mystery and to show strange bubbles of light at two points: first they appear just before the child who swings and then they are seen entering the sanctuary where the baby is . As for more technical data, we can find out that the film's title: “Pokémon Coconut”And its release date, which will be the July 10 in Japan.

We don't know much more about the movie, but in the Pokémon account on Twitter they promise that more information will be shared very soon. Therefore, we could soon receive an advance in English and a release date in the West.

